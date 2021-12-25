32 arrested and charged over illegal party in Clarendon

Some 32 people were arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act following a police operation at an illegal party in May Pen, Clarendon this morning.

The operation was conducted at an event called Tuff Crowd.

Deputy Superintendent Anton-Gur Cardoza, who oversees operations in the Clarendon Police Division, told The Gleaner that his team was carrying out a special patrol about 12:30 a.m. when several people were observed travelling to and from the location.

The event was disrupted and arrests were made.

Cardoza said several patrons, however, managed to elude the police.

He is appealing to residents to observe the protocols put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"I would like to ask partygoers to be more responsible but if you fail to comply, you may have to join the police at a convenient station where you will lose valuable time and may end up paying large fines. Is it worth it?" he said.

Last week, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie reiterated that no permits had been issued for any entertainment events.

- Olivia Brown

