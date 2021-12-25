Christmas Day crash claims life in St Ann, two hospitalised

Carl Gilchrist, Gleaner Writer

A 29-year-old St Ann resident died early on Christmas Day in a motor vehicle crash in Runaway Bay in the parish.

He has been identified as Devroy Raymond of Mount Edgecombe, Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Two female occupants of the car are said to be in a hospital in serious condition.

It is reported that some time after 6 o' clock this morning five persons were in a Toyota Mark X returning from a party when Raymond went to Discovery Bay to drop off two family members and was returning to Runaway Bay when the accident occurred.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The three were travelling towards Runaway Bay when, on reaching a section of the road near the Bahia Principe Hotel, the car reportedly got out of control and crashed.

Raymond reportedly died on the spot while the women were rushed to hospital.

Saturday's crash followed two other incidents in the parish on Friday which claimed two lives.

The accidents occurred despite warnings from transport officials to motorists to exercise caution on the nation's roads during the festive season.

Speaking in St Ann on Tuesday, Transport and Mining Minister Robert Montague, in encouraging increased safety measures by road users, revealed that up to that point St Ann had recorded 27 traffic deaths in December.

He said the number represents an increase over the 24 recorded for the same period last year December.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.