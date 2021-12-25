Elderly couple killed in St Elizabeth house fire

The police in St Elizabeth are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of an elderly couple in New Town, Black River this morning.

The deceased woman has been identified by the police as 77-year-old Monica Brown.

Investigators are yet to ascertain her husband's identity.

Reports are that the police and fire department were summoned by residents who saw the concrete house on fire.

Following cooling down operations, the charred remains of the deceased were found among the rubble.

The scene was processed and the bodies were removed to the morgue pending post mortems.

