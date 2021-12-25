Illegal gun seized in St James, man charged
Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Fuller of Love Lane, Montego Bay, St James has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
The police report that a team was on foot patrol along Williams Street in Montego Bay on Friday when they saw Fuller, who, upon seeing the cops, ran to a nearby property.
The police pursued him to a back gate on the premises.
According to the police, he was reportedly seen throwing a firearm behind the gate.
He was arrested and a nine millimetre Browning pistol with magazine containing ten 9mm rounds was retrieved.
