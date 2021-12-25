Sat | Dec 25, 2021

Illegal gun seized in St James, man charged

Published:Saturday | December 25, 2021 | 5:35 PM
The accused man reportedly ran after seeing cops and was subsequently apprehended.

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Fuller of Love Lane, Montego Bay, St James has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that a team was on foot patrol along Williams Street in Montego Bay on Friday when they saw Fuller, who, upon seeing the cops, ran to a nearby property.

The police pursued him to a back gate on the premises.

According to the police, he was reportedly seen throwing a firearm behind the gate.

He was arrested and a nine millimetre Browning pistol with magazine containing ten 9mm rounds was retrieved.

