Illegal gun seized in St James, man charged

Twenty-six-year-old Christopher Fuller of Love Lane, Montego Bay, St James has been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that a team was on foot patrol along Williams Street in Montego Bay on Friday when they saw Fuller, who, upon seeing the cops, ran to a nearby property.

The police pursued him to a back gate on the premises.

According to the police, he was reportedly seen throwing a firearm behind the gate.

He was arrested and a nine millimetre Browning pistol with magazine containing ten 9mm rounds was retrieved.

