Joyous worship at Power of Faith Ministries Christmas service

Close to 100 people gathered in the sanctuary of the Power of Faith Ministries International church in Portmore, St Catherine today for Christmas service and to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The 7 a.m. service had congregants waving hands and singing songs of praise as they took hold of the opportunity to start off their Christmas morning in the presence of God.

Desrine Francis, a church member, sang the hymn "Down from His Glory", which blessed the hearts of those in attendance as they joined in melodious worship.

In her Christmas greeting, Minister Icilda Noteman implored believers to worship the Lord for another year of being alive and to rejoice in Jesus' birth.

Noteman reminded congregants of God's words in Luke 2v10, "Fear not, for behold, I give you good tidings of great joy.”

"It has to be recognised that without God we are nothing," said Noteman, who added that human beings must be continually reliant on the mercies and grace bestowed on them by God.

“This is the reason why we are here this morning; we gathered to celebrate him,” she added, noting that those who are yet receive what they desire must not worry as “what don't come today will come another day...all we got to do is remain faithful to almighty God,” said Noteman.

Minister Othniel Scott, who also took the opportunity to bring remarks, exclaimed that he was pleased to be involved the morning's service to engage in thanksgiving of Christ's birth.

“Because he came, this morning, I can rejoice and have free salvation. Because he lives, I can face tomorrow. Because he lives, all my fear is gone. I am rejoicing...and I am so glad he came,” said Scott.

Bishop Dr Delford Davis, the founder of Power of Faith Ministries, delivered the morning sermon on the theme “The incomparable Saviour”, highlighting three events that he said demonstrated Jesus' incomparability to any other god or idol.

These events were Jesus' conception, birth and ministry.

“Jesus was both human and the divine son of God,” said Davis.

Davis said that praise must be given to the one who came in a lonely manger to save mankind, healed the sick, cast out demons, and resurrected the dead and is due to come again.

- Asha Wilks

