Mom who delivered first Christmas baby at VJH feted

Thirty-five-year-old Denesha Simmonds is basking in Christmas joy after delivering a baby boy at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston this morning.

Simmonds was the first mother to give birth at the maternity hospital on Christmas Day.

Baby boy Thabang Jordine was born by c-section at 1:20 a.m.

Simmonds held her newborn close to her chest as she expressed joy and love for her son.

She and her baby were visited by hospital staff and other well-wishers including Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn who presented Simmonds with gifts.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The mothers who delivered the second and third babes on Christmas Day were also feted.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.