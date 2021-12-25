Residents foil robbery of St Thomas businessman, attacker arrested

The police are reporting that a man who attacked a businessman as he was locking up his shop in Curtis Bottom district in St Thomas early this morning was nabbed by residents and handed over to cops.

A firearm was also handed over.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 12:30 a.m., the store owner was closing his establishment when two men, one armed with a gun, attacked him.

The businessman reportedly resisted the men's attempts to rob him and a tussle ensued.

Residents reportedly came to his assistance and they disarmed the gunman.

The would-be robber and his weapon - a Taurus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds - were handed over to the police.

The second robber escaped.

The police say investigators continue to follow all leads.

