192 additional COVID-19 cases, one more death

Jamaica has recorded one more COVID-19 fatality, pushing the tally to 2,463.

The deceased is a 74-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew who died on December 20.

Meanwhile, there were 192 additional infections with ages ranging from one to 83 years, pushing the total to 92,705.

Of the new cases, 114 are women and 78 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 90

* Kingston and St Andrew - 37

* St Ann - 17

* Hanover - 12

* Westmoreland - 11

* Trelawny - 8

* Manchester - 7

* St Mary - 4

* St Catherine - 3

* St Thomas - 2

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Clarendon - 0

* Portland - 0

A total of 1,949 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 10.8%.

In the meantime, there were 150 more recoveries, increasing the total to 65,032.

Some 85 persons are in hospital with 17 being moderately ill, 15 severely ill and three critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 20,857 are at home.

