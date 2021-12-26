It’s in giving that you receive - Author

THE USUAL exuberance associated with the Yuletide season has somehow been blunted whether by the economic pressures of life or by the pains of the pandemic.

Many have been drained of their typical Christmas spirit which would see them in years past carolling together in celebration of the birth of Jesus and generally being a little more kind to those around them.

However, despite the obvious impact of that which has been happening around us, there are those people who still hold true to the meaning of the season and continue to celebrate it as one for giving.

“As Christians, the Bible implores us to be stewards of Christ and in so doing Christ instructs us to give, and it’s in giving that you receive,” shared Keneisha Beddasingh-Nicks, founder of the faith-based ministry, Unashamed Brokenness Movement.

The organisation, which is geared towards empowerment and promoting positive impact for females across the country from all walks of life, recently made a small donation to the Princess Margaret Hospital.

The contribution included boxes of sanitary napkins and was done as a part of their Maternity Pad Drive.

“In this time of the year and season, though we are all feeling the brunt of the pandemic on our finances, it is still much a blessing to give,” Beddasingh-Nicks said.

Sharing some background on the non-profit movement, the passionate woman of God told Family and Religion that it began in 2018, shortly after she had penned her book Unashamed Brokenness: My journey to finding true self-worth.

Each chapter of the book shares on how Beddasingh-Nicks overcame several challenges in life, including suicidal thoughts which had nearly manifested; and also offers words of encouragement to others who live in a constant state of self-condemnation.

Like the guide, its namesake movement also aims to help those in dire need of motivation.

Beddasingh-Nicks noted that though small at the moment, the three-member group, which has been undertaking some minor initiatives over the years, has big plans for the future.

According to her, “As an organisation, we have done numerous charitable projects and we are aiming to do even greater though we are experiencing a pandemic. Our vision is to provide a holistic approach through counselling and to support individuals through a community approach.”