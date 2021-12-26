Landscaper charged after being held with homemade gun
Twenty-five-year-old Michael Silvera, a landscaper of Whitehall Avenue in St Andrew, has been charged by the police after he was found in possession of a homemade gun on Plum Lane in the parish on Saturday.
The Constant Spring Police report that about 12:10 a.m., cops were on patrol in the area when they accosted Silvera, who was acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion.
The police say he was searched and a homemade firearm was found in his waistband.
He was subsequently charged with illegal possession of firearm.
His court date is being arranged.
