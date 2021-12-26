Lawyer transforms church, sees membership growth

PASTOR TIRSHATHA Kirkpatrick Russell has been called to the Jamaican Bar since 2012, and while he enjoys what he does, he sees his greatest accomplishment in the Kingdom of God.

Kirkpatrick, who has been appointed pastor for two years now, actually started his walk with Christ while attending primary school, where he describes it as an unforgettable experience.

Worshipping at Good News Release Centre Prophetic Church of God (GNRC) (Cooks Gate Sanctuary) in May Pen, Clarendon, Kirkpatrick has been very active in ministry.

In 2016, after the general overseer assigned him to the church in Cooks Gate, he had an immediate affinity with the members of the church and the community at large.

“I recall one of our first Mission Sunday projects – a community walk, which allowed me to meet the people of Cooks Gate and they became acquainted to me,” he shared with Family and Religion.

After being appointed pastor in 2019, Kirkpatrick got more involved in the church community where assistance for shut-ins were carried out, training and personal development sessions where members were exposed to leadership, but what drew many to the church is the affable personality and the godly oversight that he engenders. He extends free legal advice as part of his ministry to many of his congregants and community members.

The more persons interacted with him and the church, the more responsive they became to the gospel message that was presented to them.

No one could be more happy than Kirkpatrick, who is also a justice of the peace and enjoys using his skills cumulatively to show the love of God in tangible means. Since his community interactions, the church has carried out baptisms as new members were added.

“Overall, our aim is to be the church where the love of Jesus is shared, where people can feel at home and worship God in the beauty of holiness. So far, many have reported that the impact is positive and the progress is very visible,” he quipped.

For the pastor and attorney-at-law, there is no greater joy than to see changed lives, many turning their backs on sin and contributing to the ministry.

He said the way God added 12 persons to the church recently during the COVID-19 pandemic, seven of whom he baptised, will be forever etched in his memory.

Kirkpatrick, who has his hands full between his ministry work and his legal job, currently serves as one of the GNRC International Directors for the Youth Auxiliary with responsibility to plan the General Youth Conventions, camps and other activities. Mentorship is also big on his agenda.

Kirkpatrick, who grew up in May Pen, attended Glenmuir High School and Clarendon College sixth-form programme, The University of the West Indies and University of London graduate said his life is all about empowering lives, especially youth.