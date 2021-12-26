Man charged for robbery at Clarendon store

Nineteen-year-old Damion Lewis, otherwise called 'Benji', of Effortville, Clarendon, has been charged in relation to a robbery at a store on Main Street in the parish.

Lewis was charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, and receiving stolen property following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is yet to be finalised.

The police report that on Thursday, November 11, Lewis and two other men entered the store posing as customers.

One of the men then reportedly pulled a firearm and robbed workers of cell phones and laptops valued at a total of approximately $200,000.

On Thursday, December 23, a police operation was carried out in Effortville, during which Lewis reportedly threw a cell phone.

The police say he was accosted and the phone retrieved – an Iphone 11Pro Max with an IMEI number matching one of the phones that were stolen.

He was then arrested.

