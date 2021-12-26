‘Sniper Prophet’ targets Kevin Smith’s scattered sheep

It has proven difficult for Prophet Dr Jahmar Watson to locate the scattered flock of the now-deceased controversial pastor Kevin Smith, but he is hell-bent on carrying out what he said is his God-given mandate to restore the members of Pathways...

It has proven difficult for Prophet Dr Jahmar Watson to locate the scattered flock of the now-deceased controversial pastor Kevin Smith, but he is hell-bent on carrying out what he said is his God-given mandate to restore the members of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries in Montego Bay, St James.

In an interview with The Sunday Gleaner, the dapperly dressed ‘Sniper Prophet’ – as he is called by his followers – said he has no interest in assuming the leadership of the problem-plagued church group, but just wants to minister to those who are hurting from the embarrassment caused by the actions of their former leader.

“Let me make it clear, I have never met Pastor Kevin Smith nor any member of his family and I have no interest in acquiring the Pathways property. I am simply playing my role in the healing of these souls who have been messed up, hypnotised and tricked by this preacher,” Watson said.

“Many people are hurting because of ministries, because of pastors, because of church people, and they now want nothing to do with God,” Watson argued. “Not every preacher is sent by God and such exposure is God’s message to all of us that He alone must be worshipped, and that is what happened to Kevin Smith.”

Watson is the founder and overseer of the Ark of the Covenant Prophetic Ministries, and has a huge following from around the world, many of whom have benefited from his prophecies, according to the leader.

“Ark of the Covenant Prophetic Ministries is that place of refuge for all the hurting, so in whichever country we operate you will find that most of our people have a history of rejection of some kind,” said Watson.

Watson said that some members of Smith’s former flock have regretted their association with him.

“I have spoken to a few of the members so far and they now realise the poor decisions that they made,” Watson told The Sunday Gleaner.

“But there are some who still believe that cutting that woman’s throat was a move of God,” he added referencing the bloody ordeal which unfolded two months ago.

‘I HAVE NO INTENTION TO DECEIVE’

Watson said Smith might have started out well, but like many other church leaders, got corrupt because his focus was on money.

He argued that one can differentiate a true man of God from a “readerman” inspired by Satan.

“The readerman may have the ability to tell you about your past and your present, but the true test comes when you are to tell the future … and I have that ability to speak of what is to come,” he told The Sunday Gleaner.

According to Watson, his so-called gift became evident when he was a child as he would regularly foretell events.

“Some of the signs to warn that a spiritual leader is losing their way is when they seek glory for themselves, make others believe that they have no sin or make others feel bad about themselves,” he pointed out.

The Sniper Prophet accepted Jesus Christ at the age of 14 and said that he has been fearless when undertaking missions in the name of the Lord, a trait he said could have been developed from his early years in the tough Waltham Park Road area in Kingston 13, but said his special anointing was from God.

The attacks have been severe. His detractors have even used the misfortune of losing his left eye to cancer at the age of two years to intimidate and call him names such as ‘One-Eyed Bandit’ and ‘Cyclops’. This has brought him to tears on occasion, but he is compelled to fulfil the task of purging the church of ungodly practices.

“Well, I am the only one-eye prophet in Jamaica,” he said, when asked what made him different.

Watson said that he was disturbed with the proliferation of self-appointed prophets, bishops and pastors in the religious space who use academic achievements to propel themselves into offices that give them the opportunity to manipulate others, pointing out that his doctorate was not academic and obtained from man, but divinely bestowed.

“My doctorate has to do with spirituality,” he explained. “The Bible says that when you are sick, you are to seek a physician, but there are some things that a normal medical expert cannot handle and you will need a spiritual physician like me because the Bible also says that you lay hand on the sick and they will be healed, and even my very shadow must cause others to be healed, so my doctorate has to do with my spiritual ability.”

CONSULTATION FEE

Like Smith did, Watson charges a US$300 fee for consultations, but only when he has to serve individuals during his personal time, he said.

“If it is during church or worship time, there is no cost, but not everyone wants you to talk to them from a pulpit, so if a private appointment is made with my secretary to see me, there is a cost,” said Watson.

A video posted on social media shows the Sniper Prophet explaining to his new followers that such a charge not only helps him to provide for his family, but is also used to feed the less fortunate on Saturdays.

“I have no intention to deceive; the perception on social media that I am capitalising on the misfortune of others is not true,” he insisted.

Watson and his wife, Cadijah, operate All In One, a financial company and grocer, where individuals can get small loans and even credit groceries. According to the Companies Office of Jamaica, the business was registered in March this year and is located in Braeton, St Catherine.

“I grew up in the inner city and my mother would send me to trust food from the shop to feed us because she had no money, and sometimes the shopkeeper would chase us away,” he recalled. “But now people can call us, get groceries and reimburse us.”

He has travelled to several countries preaching the gospel and establishing his ministry, with his most recent sojourn taking him to Trinidad and Tobago, where he spent several years, claiming to have warned of an earthquake in the twin-island republic the day before it occurred – a feat which, he said, earned him the respect of many in that country.

Now, he is back in Jamaica to effect change in his homeland and has plans to establish Ark of the Covenant Prophetic Ministries locations throughout Jamaica, but his immediate focus is on the purging of the church.

He also intends to seek audience with the country’s legislators, adding that there was a special message for Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

“Thus saith the Lord: ‘Put God back in the House of Parliament. Put God back in your planning. Before you make a decision, seek God with all your heart’,” he declared.

While the odds may seem daunting, Watson is unperturbed, confident that with the support of his wife and prayer partners, he will prevail in his mission.

FOLLOWER DOESN’T BELIEVE BISHOP IS DEAD

The Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries gained international notoriety recently after a bloody ritual on Sunday, October 17 ended with three persons dead. Thirty-nine-year-old Taneka Gardner and 38-year-old Michael Scott were reportedly murdered in a ritual presided over by Smith and a third, 18-year-old Kevaughn Plummer, killed after reportedly attacking members of the security forces as they brought the proceedings to an end.

Smith died in a motor vehicle accident a week later as he was being transported to Kingston for firearm and murder charges to be laid against him.

Andre Ruddock, one of his bodyguards and a member of the Pathways flock, is currently charged with murder and wounding with intent.

Local media personality Garth*, who previously admitted that he had paid Smith for spiritual intervention to make him victorious in a legal matter, is, however, not convinced that the bishop is dead.

“That man is too powerful to die like that. I am not ready to accept that His Excellency is dead,” he said, referring to smith by one of his assumed grand titles.

Although an autopsy was conducted in Spanish Town, St Catherine, last month – revealing that he died from multiple blunt force trauma – there has been no word of his final rites.

“I benefited and the court records are there to prove it, and a whole heap more get help, so how can a person doing good be evil?” asked Garth.

Last month, the St James Public Health Department led a multi-agency clean-up of the church, but placed a caveat on the property until they are reimbursed for the operation.

The Sunday Gleaner was unable to get a comment from Valerie Neita-Robertson, who was Smith’s attorney while he was in custody, or the owner of the property, who previously told our news team he was anxious to get rid of it.

AURA OF DEATH

When the news team visited the location two Thursday ago, the main gate was closed but the pedestrian entrance was open. Pieces of broken furniture were scattered throughout the building, and sections of the wooden floor on the porch had been removed.

The raw smell of the dried blood on the drapes at the window was upsetting, and it appeared as if the building had been vandalised since the news team visited during the clean-up exercise, which had taken place after a suspected arson attempt.

“None of his followers nuh come here from the thing happen,” said Tracy Parker, who lives along Albion Road, about 30 metres from the property. “They might be gathering somewhere else, but I am not seeing them come here.”

*Name changed to protect identity.

mark.titus@gleanerjm.com