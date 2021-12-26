Water disruption in sections of Portland

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that high turbidity levels and blocked intakes have forced the shutdown of operations at some of its water supply facilities in Portland.

The NWC says this will result in the disruption of water distribution to communities supplied by these systems.

Affected facilities include the Kensington Pump Station, the Norwich Pump Station, the Windsor Forest Pump Station, the Haining Pump Station and the Hope Bay Pump Station.

Customers are being advised that once conditions are favourable, the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate the restart of operations and water supply distribution.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.