84 new COVID-19 cases, one additional fatality

One more COVID-19 death has been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,464.

The deceased is a 56-year-old woman from St Catherine.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 349.

Meanwhile, there were 84 new cases with ages ranging from two months to 94 years, pushing the total to 92,789.

Of the new cases, 44 are women and 40 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Hanover - 20

* Kingston and St Andrew - 20

* St Ann - 17

* St James - 8

* Westmoreland - 7

* St Catherine - 5

* Trelawny - 2

* Portland - 1

* St Thomas - 1

* St Mary - 1

* Clarendon - 0

* Manchester - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

A total of 333 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 25.2%.

In the meantime, there were 150 more recoveries, increasing the total to 65,182.

Some 80 persons are in hospital with 16 being moderately ill, 14 severely ill and three critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 20,448 are at home.

