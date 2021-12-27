Five shot, two fatally, at illegal party in St Ann

Five persons were shot, two fatally, at an illegal party in Discovery Bay, St Ann early Monday morning.

Two of the injured persons remain in hospital while the third was treated and released.

One of the injured persons is a foreign national who is vacationing at a resort in Trelawny.

The deceased have been identified as Tamara Kelly, 23, and Rojae Linton, 21, both residents of Discovery Bay.

It is reported that the five were among patrons at an all-white party in Old Folly in Discovery Bay when a shooting occurred.

The five persons were hit.

The shooting reportedly happened shortly after midnight.

- Carl Gilchrist

