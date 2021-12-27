Former Central High deputy head boy spreads cheer at Clarendon boys’ home

Former Central High School deputy head boy Nowell Lewin spent his Christmas morning at the St Monica’s Children’s Home in Chapelton, Clarendon, with the wards of the State and for him, no joy can equal the pleasure he felt interacting with them.

Lewin, who shared with The Gleaner that it was his first time indulging in a project of this nature, said he was inspired to give back to the home as a result of his involvement in a beautification project done with the Key Club of Jamaica while at Central High School.

“While I was there, I met some boys who share the traumatic experiences they had at their individual homes, which highlighted that no matter how we believe our life situations are drastic, there is always someone in a more severe situation than you,” he explained.

Lewin said hearing their stories allowed him to see that although he thought he had life rough, he was really living in paradise, compared to them. He said that after conversing with them, he found it difficult to suppress the desire to do something for the wards.

“As the founder of the Global Integration Society (an initiative he launched during his final year at Central which is aimed at creating awareness for persons experiencing mental health challenge and to find solutions), I found it appropriate to visit their home, since our GIS Mondays topic is complicated grief, and from my interpretation, many of the children may have, or had experienced this mental health challenge,” he shared.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

SHOWING LOVE

Acknowledging that he is not a professional, Lewin said he feels just being there interacting, showing love and that he cares, made a big difference – not just to the wards, but to himself as well.

During his visit, Lewin also painted, played sighting, gave gifts and different treats, before ending the day with a prayer session and encouraging words.

“The ‘We care, I care’ Saturdays is a new aspect of my initiative aimed at putting a smile on the face of a specific group of people in the Jamaican society that is affected by the mental health challenge we are focusing on for a specific month,” he shared.

Looking ahead, Lewin said his immediate plans are to collaborate with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and many other major organisations and ministries that can contribute to achieving the goals that he has set for his initiative in the coming year.

As far as his mental health initiative is concerned, he will be visiting more homes and reaching out to other groups, in the hope that he can impact as many lives as possible.

“Honestly, I am still glowing in the aftermath of spending my day with persons I can impact. I have learned from them; as well as their struggles and resilience have taught me a lot,” he shared.