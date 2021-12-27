Man dies after falling from bike in Portland

A man died along the Snow Hill main road in Portland last night after falling from his bike.

He has been identified as Sharn Michael Douglas of Red Light district in St Catherine.

It is reported that about 11:30 p.m. Douglas was travelling along the roadway when he fell from his motorcycle and sustained injuries.

He subsequently died.

The scene was later processed by police investigators and his body was removed to the morgue for further investigations.

Commanding officer in charge of the Portland Police Division, Superintendent Kenneth Chin, said that the police have increased operational activities, including more checkpoints, to boost safety in the parish.

- Gareth Davis Snr

