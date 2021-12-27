More than 27,000 Jamaicans to get cash grants under COVID-19 assistance programme

Approximately 27,357 Jamaicans will receive a one-off $16,000 payment under the COVID–19 Cash Assistance Programme.

The $155 million cash transfer initiative is aimed at aiding poor and needy persons, who are not benefiting from Government social assistance.

The United Nations World Food Programme, through the Canadian Government, provided a grant to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to undertake the initiative.

The Ministry will oversee the equitable distribution of the funds.

The cash distribution is being facilitated by WiPay (Jamaica) Limited, through its network of outlets across the island.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Speaking at the launch at the Ministry in Kingston last Tuesday, Portfolio Minister, Karl Samuda, said that the use of WiPay will increase efficacy in the distribution of the funds and facilitate greater levels of accountability.

“We saw the need to make most of our activities digital so that persons can choose when to go to collect what they need. They will then have the cash to do as they like and the place of choice to shop, etc. It allows for greater flexibility, greater accountability because the system is one that makes provision for automatic audit, which is very important to us,” he said.

“We welcome it; it is a precursor to what is en route because we want to convert the entire operation of our Ministry to a digital platform where we can have instant recall, instant assessment. We will be able to monitor very quickly, all that has transpired, so it is a welcome intervention, and we look forward to the success that will result from it,” he added.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.