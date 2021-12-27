Nine left homeless following fire in Manchester

A fire in Silent Hill, Colleyville, Manchester on Sunday left nine persons homeless.

Deputy Superintendent at the Mandeville Fire Station, Rohan Powell, indicated that the fire department received a call about 9:25 p.m. and a team was dispatched.

Powell said upon arrival, it was discovered that the five-bedroom house was engulfed in flames.

"We were able to contain the fire to a point and cool down what was already damaged."

Powell said that due to extent of the damage, firefighters were unable to ascertain the cause of the fire.

He said the estimated loss from the fire is approximately $12 million.

"It is so sad. They lost everything. To have this experience in this time is so hard," remarked a resident from an adjoining community.

- Tamara Bailey

