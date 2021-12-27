Police seeking help to identify body
Detectives assigned to the St Andrew North Criminal Investigations Branch are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the body of a man who was shot and killed on Plum Lane in the parish on Friday, December 17.
The body is of a dark complexion, slim build, and about 5 feet 6 inches long.
The police say the man has a low-cut hairstyle and he appears to be in his late 50s.
The body was clad in a light green t-shirt, dark blue jeans and brown shoes.
It is reported that about 3:30 a.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police.
On arrival of the police, the man was seen lying on his back with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at hospital.
Anyone with information that can assist is asked to contact the Constant Spring CIB at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.