Police seeking help to identify body

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew North Criminal Investigations Branch are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying the body of a man who was shot and killed on Plum Lane in the parish on Friday, December 17.

The body is of a dark complexion, slim build, and about 5 feet 6 inches long.

The police say the man has a low-cut hairstyle and he appears to be in his late 50s.

The body was clad in a light green t-shirt, dark blue jeans and brown shoes.

It is reported that about 3:30 a.m., residents heard explosions and summoned the police.

On arrival of the police, the man was seen lying on his back with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Anyone with information that can assist is asked to contact the Constant Spring CIB at 876-924-1421, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

