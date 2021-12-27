The police are probing a multimillion-dollar robbery at Red Stripe on Spanish Town Road in St Andrew yesterday morning.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit told The Gleaner that information gathered so far indicated that security footage shows that some time between 1:00 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. on Sunday five men held up a security guard and then tied him up.

It was further reported that they took a key from the guard and used it to open a gate to the property.

The men reportedly then drove two trucks onto the compound and went to a warehouse where the lock to the building was broken off.

The police say the trucks were then loaded with an assortment of beverages.

The men then fled.

According to the police, the stolen items are valued at $7 million.

No arrest has been made.

It is understood that the company has since tightened security following the robbery.

