Search continues for missing Hanover woman

A search is under way for 27-year-old Chaleen Evans who went missing on Christmas morning in Orchard, Hopewell, Hanover.

Evans, otherwise called Chin, was reportedly last seen running from the Orchard Gardens home of her child's father.

The police report that she went missing around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday and since then some 100 concerned residents from both Evans' community as well as Orchard Gardens, assisted by cops from Lucea and Sandy Bay, have been searching for her.

The search has since been futile.

Police dogs were brought in to help with the search.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is reported that the university student has been acting in a strange manner for weeks.

It is also reported that on Christmas Eve, December 24, she threatened to jump from the roof of her parent's home in Clifton, Hanover, but was dissuaded.

Family members today told The Gleaner that Evans suffers from depression and was last seen running into nearby bushes went she left the house of her child's father on Saturday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.