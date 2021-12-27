Two gunned down in separate incidents in Spanish Town

Two men were killed in separate incidents in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Sunday.

In the first incident, 30-year-old labourer Rasheed Meyers, otherwise called Mawga Man, was shot and killed by unknown assailants.

It is reported that Meyers was walking in his Lakes Pen community about 11:55 a.m. when he was shot multiple times.

His attackers then fled.

The police were called to the area.

In the second incident, explosions were heard in the neighbouring community of Quarry Hill.

The body of a man was discovered lying in blood near a car.

He had multiple gunshot wounds.

The police have since increased their presence in the area.

- Rasbert Turner

