161 new cases of COVID-19, no death recorded

Jamaica has recorded 161 additional cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from 25 days to 78 years, pushing the total to 92,950.

Of the new infections, 63 are men and 97 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 73

* Kingston and St Andrew - 36

* St Ann - 17

* St Catherine - 10

* Hanover - 9

* Westmoreland - 6

* St Mary - 6

* Trelawny - 2

* Portland - 1

* St Thomas - 1

* Clarendon - 0

* Manchester - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

A total of 1,202 tests were conducted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The country's positivity rate stands at 14.6%.

Meanwhile, no new death was recorded, keeping the tally at 2,464.

However, one more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 350.

In the meantime, there were 50 more recoveries, increasing the total to 65,332.

Some 86 persons are in hospital with 18 being moderately ill, 16 severely ill and four critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 20,934 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.