Boost for south coast tourism

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has welcomed a new partnership between Chukka Caribbean Adventures and J. Wray & Nephew Limited, describing it as a “big game changer” for Jamaica’s south coast tourism.

Speaking to JIS News, Bartlett said the partnership, which went into effect on December 1, will be mutually beneficial to both entities and will bring more visitors to the island’s southern region.

“This is indeed very good news … a very big deal. When two companies the size of J. Wray & Nephew Limited and Chukka can put their collective synergies together for a common good, only big things can happen,” he noted.

“In this case, it’s a win-win for tourism, especially for the south coast, which badly needs this kind of spark, this kind of revival and momentum,” he added.

The new partnership will see Chukka handling all sales, marketing, ticketing, and invoicing for the Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience (JSAERE), located at Siloah in Nassau Valley, St Elizabeth. Chukka will also be responsible for the full customer experience from point of departure to arrival.

Appleton will continue to maintain full control of the operations and maintenance of the JSAERE facility to include delivery of the tour experience, retail, and food and beverage.

“What this means is that Chukka will use its relationship with the cruise lines and the destination management companies to bring visitors to the south coast, giving local entities a chance for a piece of the action,” Bartlett noted.

“This is not about taking away business. This is about adding traffic, making the south coast more attractive and viable,” he said.

Managing director of J. Wray & Nephew Limited Jean Philippe Bayer said that the entity is delighted to partner with Chukka, the largest nature-adventure tour operator in the Caribbean, on this initiative, which should result in a significant increase in the number of visitors to the south coast.

He noted that the region boasts several unique experiences for tourists and locals to enjoy such as the JSAERE.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chukka Caribbean Marc Melville said that one of the main objectives of the partnership is to bring a renewed focus “to one of the most beautiful areas” in Jamaica, combining the rum experience with attractions such as Middle Quarters, Scott’s Cove, Black River Safari, Jamaica Zoo, YS Falls, and others.

“The uniqueness of the south coast, its many attractions, the wonderful people, that’s what we truly want to bring into focus. It will also give our visitors more options – a change from the standard north coast experiential activities and a kind of diversity, which is second to none,” Melville said.

Thanking J. Wray & Nephew for its confidence in the Chukka brand, he said that “it made a lot of sense to bring our synergies and creative energies together to take the south coast to the next level”.

Melville said the partnership holds potential for the economic spin-offs to benefit local communities.

“We are expecting to see tourists staying in the hotels on the north coast leaving to enjoy the diverse activities on the south coast. We are also expecting to see locals from all over Jamaica making that trek to enjoy the beautiful amenities. Therefore, we are very excited about our partnership with J. Wray & Nephew and what it means for the area,” he said.

With more than 600 employees locally and 350 more at locations across the Caribbean, Chukka Caribbean Adventures is one of the biggest attractions in the region and is a major pull factor for Jamaica’s tourism sector.

The company operates more than 60 adventure tours for all ages in Jamaica, Belize, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience, named after the world’s first female master blender, highlights Jamaica’s rich history and culture in growing sugar cane and manufacturing rum.

It includes a mini-theatre, which displays the process and history of Jamaica’s rum, a milling station, a molasses station, the estate’s distillery, and a warehouse.

It remains one of the more popular attractions in Jamaica.