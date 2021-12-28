Decomposing body of retired police inspector found in Manchester 

The Manchester police are probing the death of a retired inspector whose decomposing body was found at his house in Cobbla on Monday.

The police say the body of 59-year-old Raymond Palmer was found on a bed in his house after neighbours called to report an odour.

A post mortem is examination is to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Palmer settled in the farming community after his retirement.

