Environment scores big with positive yields from National Tree Planting Initiative

To date, 730,548 trees have been distributed or planted under the National Tree Planting Initiative, and the environment has been that much better for it.

By simply planting tree seedlings since the project began two years ago, over 14 tonnes of pollutants have been removed from the air; 574.3 million gallons of water have been filtered; and more than 4,490 tonnes of carbon dioxide have been absorbed.

Launched by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in October 2019, the National Tree Planting Initiative aims to plant three million ornamental and timber trees in three years.

The goal of the initiative is to have Jamaica make a voluntary contribution towards global climate resilience. The objective, using the nation’s population as a guideline, is for at least one tree to be planted for every Jamaican on both private and public lands.

It is also geared at bolstering the reforestation efforts of the Forestry Department, which is spearheading the initiative as it seeks to increase forest cover and establish high- value urban green spaces for all Jamaicans.

At the 2019 launch, Holness reiterated the importance of the initiative in reducing the effects of climate change and emphasised that the success and longevity of the initiative could only be achieved with the “meaningful inclusion” of every sector and every individual.

The prime minister also pointed out that while the planting of the three million trees is significant, it is a small part of the overall programme, noting that the “critical component” will be the medium- to long-term maintenance of the seedlings, ensuring that they remain viable and transition into healthy forests.

The Forestry Department’s implementation activities include the identification of suitable lands for reforestation or planting, including parks, roadways, and thoroughfares within major towns; and the production of 1.7 million seedlings, including native species, for use in reforestation and tree planting conducted by the Forestry Department.

In addition, through partnerships, the Forestry Department will produce and plant 1.3 million seedlings and follow up to ensure the maintenance of seedlings planted.

Through these activities, the aim is to meet the target of three million trees planted by October 2022.

According to chief executive officer of the Forestry Department and conservator of forests Ainsley Henry, the agency has been redoubling its efforts to ensure that the project’s target is met.

“We have a request before the Ministry of Finance (and the Public Service) that will facilitate us engaging additional production to try and ramp up the number of seedlings that are available. I anticipate that we will be getting a favourable response in short order,” he said.

In addition, Henry noted that the Forestry Department had been working to expand its capacity through infrastructural upgrades, “and so the number of seedlings that we are able to produce is steadily increasing”.

He noted that while the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has slowed the implementation process, it is anticipated that with the increased seedling production and the continued partnerships coming on board, the target should be met.

“We’ve had support from many companies, most recently from JB Energy, which has helped us (with) doing distribution across the country… as well as Jamaica Energy Partners (JEP), which has also sponsored the delivery of some fruit seedlings across the country as well,” he said.

SCHOOLS ENGAGEMENT

The forestry CEO noted as well that the programme has been bolstered by the continued engagement with high schools under the agency’s #MyTreeLegacy initiative, which it launched this year to augment the National Tree Planting Initiative. This aspect has seen the involvement of about 30 high schools across the country.

Henry is encouraging each Jamaican to participate in the National Tree Planting Initiative as it will contribute to efforts to restore the country’s ecosystems, which is essential to the success of any effort to “build back better” from the pandemic.

“If each Jamaican plants at least one tree, then we can reach the target of three million trees very quickly while building the nation’s climate resilience. This will redound to the benefit of all Jamaicans. Tree seedlings are available at the Forestry Department’s nurseries, at no cost. So visit today and collect your tree seedlings and start planting,” Henry urged.

Interested persons may collect up to 10 select ornamental and select timber seedlings from the Forestry Department’s nurseries. If persons intend to plant more than 10 trees or carry out the activity as a community/business/organisational project, an email is to be sent to: fdinfo@forestry.gov.jm to request the seedlings required.

All seedlings received must be maintained to ensure that they become established.

Seedlings can be collected at the Forestry Department’s head office, 173 Constant Spring Road, Kingston 8; Williamsfield, Manchester; and Moneague, St Ann (adjacent to the Jamaica Defence Force camp).

Persons can contact the Forestry Department to learn more by calling (876) 618-3205 or by sending an email to the address above.