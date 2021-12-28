Gov’t remains on track to spend $14b on improving police stations

The Government’s plans to spend $14 billion over the next three years to improve the island’s network of police stations remain on track, according to Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang.

Speaking on Thursday, December 16, at the official opening of the new Buff Bay Police Station in Portland, which was constructed at a cost of $126 million, Chang reiterated the Government’s undertaking to improve and transform police stations across the island.

“We will spend in the region of $14 billion on police facilities,” he said. “We are committed to effectively transforming police stations, and we have effectively dealt will 101 of those stations,” he added. Chang said that work on 16 facilities will be completed by the end of the financial year.

The Buff Bay facility was built under the national security ministry’s ‘Project Rebuild, Overhaul, and Construct (ROC),’ which aims to rebuild, renovate, and retrofit police stations islandwide.

The new facility features a ramp for the disabled, a server room, interview rooms, barrack rooms, and other modern amenities.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The security minister said that the police station upgrading programme is “all Government funded,” with the National Housing Trust (NHT) spending $2 billion and the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) providing crucial support.

He disclosed that Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland will be getting a new police station. He said that design work for the facility has been completed and “we are going to tender, and we will build a decent station to operate from”.

Member of Parliament for Portland Western Daryl Vaz welcomed the new facility, noting that it will boost the morale of the police so that they can better carry out their work to serve and protect citizens.

He said there are plans for further development of the parish, including the upgrading of critical infrastructure, which will boost job creation and make the “tourism product more competitive”.

Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson, in his remarks, said the force is being transformed and assured residents of the commitment of the police in ensuring their safety and security as they go about their business.