Poverty-reduction project strengthens primary healthcare in St James

Jamaica’s primary health sector continues to benefit from infrastructure strengthening through support from the European Union (EU) under the Poverty Reduction Programme (PRP).

The long-standing programme, which is currently in its fourth phase, is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF).

It is focused on improving living conditions in underserved communities by providing access to quality basic infrastructure and services in the areas of education, water, health, and sanitation.

The parish of St James has been a major beneficiary under the programme with the upgrading of four community clinics, the latest of which was the Flanker Health Centre.

The facility was officially reopened on December 1 after extensive rehabilitation at a cost of $47.3 million.

The scope of works included the addition of two new consultation rooms, two treatment rooms, a health inspector’s office, an administrative office, new roofing, and perimeter fencing.

Chairman of the JSIF Dr Wayne Henry, in his address at the official handover ceremony, pointed to the other community facilities in St James that have benefited from comprehensive expansion under PRP. They are the Adelphi, Granville, and Barrett Town health centres.

“In fact, to date, under the GOJ-EU PRP, five health centres, amounting to approximately $252,300,000, have been implemented in communities in Jamaica,” he said.

The other facility is located in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

Henry said that the rehabilitation of the Flanker Health Centre goes beyond just a monetary investment as the facility will now be able to provide quality primary healthcare to the community’s 3,000 residents.

“The health centre will offer essential primary and preventive care services, which include basic doctor visits, immunisation, health screenings, dental and health services. This will aid in reducing the patient load and waiting time at major hospitals,” he said.

“The health centre will focus on people’s well-being in and around Flanker and will enable individuals and families to attain a high level of holistic health. It will provide and promote healthy lifestyle choices through education, public awareness campaigns, and community-outreach activities,” he added.

The JSIF chairman noted further that the facility will serve to reduce medical costs to residents as well as expensive emergency visits to major hospitals through the provision of preventive care and the monitoring of chronic conditions.

He lauded the EU for its continued support throughout the decades, noting that the entity’s commitments align with Jamaica’s national development goals.

“This commitment is evidenced by the current GOJ-EU Cooperation Programme, which is aligned to the country’s priorities, and these priorities are articulated in the successive medium-term, socio-economic policy framework utilised to implement the Vision 2030 Jamaica – National Development Plan,” Henry said.

Head of Cooperation of the EU Delegation to Jamaica Aniceto Rodriguez Ruiz said the EU is pleased with the implementation of the PRP throughout Jamaica.

“The delegation is truly proud of our partners in communities across the country through the PRP implemented by JSIF for 20 years. Through the PRP, together, we have impacted many lives with our investments in improved infrastructure,” Ruiz noted.

“We have supported the construction of over 30 infant and primary schools, 14 police stations across the island. In addition, the programme has constructed several community roads, drains, and multipurpose centres, all in partnership with residents,” he added.

Ruiz said that the Flanker Health Centre is just the latest in the long-lasting collaboration that is improving the quality of life for Jamaicans as well as driving the country’s social and economic progress.

He noted that in addition to Flanker, the health centre serves the neighbouring communities of Norwood, Ironshore, Whitehouse, and Providence Heights, which have a total population of over 22,000 residents.