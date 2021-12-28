Rector rebukes JPS: The people of Jamaica are not your slaves

Dave Rodney/Gleaner Writer

Rector of the St Andrew Parish Church Reverend Canon Serrano Kitson held back no punches in his Christmas Day service as he rebuked the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) for its treatment of the poor.

"The people in Jamaica are not your slaves," the priest said in reference to the JPS, lamenting how heart-breaking it was to see poor, stressed Jamaicans standing in lines to query multiple bills.

In recent weeks there have been several complaints about electricity charges.

In September, the JPS received an average 1.4 per cent rate increase and only this month it warned customers to brace for higher bills amid mounting fuel costs.

The Office of Utilities Regulation has stepped in to verify the composition and computation of certain JPS charges.

In the meantime, the rector said the JPS should also review its charges.

"JPS needs to examine the way they quantify the fuel costs. Poor people are being afflicted," he said.

Kitson also appeared dissatisfied with government to intervene on behalf people who have to face grave inconvenience to query their bills.

"I don't hear any talk of it neither in Parliament, Gordon House, King's House or Jamaica House," he said.

Meanwhile, Kitson suggested that JPS customers were getting two bills in a month assured that they would get another as soon as a new month begins.

"Whatever the math is, it is not adding up!" said Kitson.

