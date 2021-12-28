Squatting Trelawny cattle farmers hurting SCJ’s land-leasing plans

Western Bureau:

Nigel Myrie, secretary/manager of the All Island Cane Farmers’ Association (AICFA), who is managing some 3,600 acres of former sugar cane-producing lands in Trelawny on behalf of the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ), is hopping mad that some 1,500 acres of the property have been taken over by cattle farmers, who are refusing to enter into a lease arrangement.

According to Myrie, the intransigent cattle farmers are having a negative impact on the bid to formalise the use of land, and in so doing, are creating a shortfall of millions of dollars in projected revenue.

“The refusal of these farmers has resulted in a shortfall of $7.5 million in revenue from lease arrangements for SCJ,” said Myrie, who told The Gleaner that he had reached the end of his tether in trying to get the farmers to formalise their occupancy.

“These farmers have refused to pay any lease for the land. In one case, a farmer is occupying 100 acres without paying a dime for lease,” Myrie told The Gleaner.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to Myrie, the cattle farmers are not making efficient use of the lands and are also hampering development as it relates to improving the lands for better cattle farming.

“I arranged with (Jamaica) Dairy Development Board to introduce various varieties of grass for the farmers to make efficient use of the land. The officers from (Jamaica) Dairy Development Board cannot go forward because the squatters cannot produce any legitimate papers to show occupancy,” said Myrie.

Notices being prepared

With the legitimate farmers and AICFA in a state of readiness to move forward in utilising the lands according to plan, Myrie said the situation with the cattle farmers, who seemingly want to remain as mere squatters, is untenable and will not be allowed to continue.

“Notices are being prepared to serve on these squatters. They must formalise their occupancy of the land or come off. If it means taking them to court, then we will do so,” said Myrie.

The lands, which were formerly used to produce sugar cane for the now-defunct Long Pond Sugar Factory in Clarks Town, also in Trelawny, were handed over to the SCJ by the Government to facilitate both small farming and housing development.

Some of the farmers, who are in a formalised lease arrangement with the SCJ, have been doing quite well, producing a variety of crops for both the local and export market.

“I am proud to tell you that there are farmers planting a variety of crops to include sweet potato and Scotch bonnet pepper. They are helping to satisfy a need in both the local and export market,” said Myrie. “Five years ago, Jamaica exported 1,257,000 kilograms of sweet potato, and hot pepper remains one of Jamaica’s most promising non-traditional export crops,” he added.