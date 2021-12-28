TVJ first Caribbean broadcaster to join cutting-edge global TV organisation

Television Jamaica (TVJ) has been accepted as a full member of the Advanced Television Systems Committee Inc (ATSC), an organisation representing trendsetting stakeholders who are defining the global future of the next generation of television –ATSC 3.0.

TVJ’s membership of ATSC Inc is but one of many moves that the station is now undertaking as it embarks on its transition from analogue to the digital ATSC 3.0 transmission (NextGen TV) of its signal as mandated by the Government in January of this year.

Fayval Williams, minister of education, youth and information, said: “TVJ must be commended for being the first Caribbean organisation to be granted membership in the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Inc.”

Williams pointed out that Jamaica has embarked on transitioning its television industry to the ATSC standards and expects to begin the implementation process in 2022.

In addition to the Government, ATSC Inc, the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica, and Jamaica’s Spectrum Management Authority have all commended TVJ’s latest move.

In welcoming TVJ to the organisation, Madeleine Noland, president of ATSC Inc, said: “ATSC and the international community were thrilled by the decision in Jamaica to implement ATSC 3.0 as its NextGen TV technology.”

Jamaica’s Spectrum Management Authority (SMA) managing director, Dr Maria Myers Hamilton, describes this latest development as a “proud moment”, which her organisation is ready to support. Myers Hamilton said: “The SMA anticipates that this great initiative will bring a variety of cutting-edge services to all Jamaican consumers while making efficient use of the radio frequency spectrum.”

The implementation of ATSC 3.0 is a game-changer for the television industry in Jamaica, according to Claire Grant, general manager, Radio and Television Jamaica Limited, members of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.

“When the roll-out of ATSC 3.0 is complete, Jamaicans will access more television channels, more local content, better-quality picture, better-quality sound, better access to TV signals inside buildings, TV anywhere and everywhere on phones, tablets, portable TVs, with no need for costly data, real-time reporting on TV viewership, emergency alert features nationally or geographically targeted, addressable advertising, and a host of other innovative offerings,” Grant said.

Gary Allen, chief executive officer of the RJRGLEANER Communications Group, added that Jamaicans are about to experience the wonderful world of NextGen TV technology, which is built with current broadcasting technology merging with Internet protocol technology to deliver the best of both worlds for television viewing for free.

Jamaica’s television regulatory body has had a long-standing relationship with ATSC Inc. Executive director of the Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica and chairman of the Digital Switch Over Regulatory and Technical Committee, Cordel Green, said that two months ago, Noland and the ATSC planning team for global implementation were updated on Jamaica’s digit switchover plans, and the presentation was well received.

“This most recent step by TVJ builds on those initiatives,” Green added. “The direct involvement of industry in ATSC will further open a gateway to vast opportunities which can support the smooth implementation of the ATSC 3.0 standard in Jamaica and put the country in a leading position with the world’s most modern television standard.”

Formed in 1983 with the first generation of ATSC 1.0, the ATSC organisation has more than 120 stakeholder members representing the crème de la crème of television broadcast technology in this hemisphere.

TVJ is excited to be the first Caribbean member of this organisation. “As we transition Jamaica into what is the cutting-edge standard of television broadcasting, we felt it was important to join this organisation to access game-changing innovations in the industry first-hand and to anchor a central development pillar for Jamaicans and the economy,” Allen said.

In speaking to the impact of ATSC 3.0, Noland said: “Jamaica is an amazing, rich, and diverse nation. Broadcast media can be a powerful tool that brings us together, strengthening ties between people of all walks of life. We applaud Jamaica’s commitment to using state-of-the-art ATSC 3.0 broadcast technology as a critical foundation for celebrating and unifying all facets of Jamaican culture.”