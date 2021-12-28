Williams appeals for full community support in search for missing university student

Minister of Education Fayval Williams is appealing to residents of Orchard and Clifton in Hanover to give their full support in the search for missing University of the West Indies student Chaleen Evans.



Evans, 27, has been missing Saturday after leaving the home of her child's father.

Since then, anxious relatives, friends, and the security forces have been searching for her.

READ: Search for missing student to intensify



Amid reports from relatives that the final-year student was experiencing bouts of depression, Williams also appealed to the wider community not to take lightly these signs and called for help for persons reporting mental health challenges.



“It is a sad reality that depression is an all too common experience of many persons across age ranges and some carry it in silence,” said Williams in a statement today.

“I am appealing to all Jamaicans to be sensitive to the signs and to encourage family members to get help early so that the various situations do not escalate into something worse. Our hope and prayer are that Miss Evans will be found safe and sound,” she continued.

