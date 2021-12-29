276 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Five more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,469.

The deceased are three men and two women, all from Trelawny.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 351.

Meanwhile, there were 276 new cases with ages ranging from 22 days to 92 years, pushing the total to 93,226.

Of the new cases, 142 are women and 134 are men.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 86

* St James - 74

* St Ann - 39

* Hanover - 18

* Trelawny - 16

* St Catherine - 10

* St Mary - 9

* Westmoreland - 8

* Manchester - 5

* Clarendon - 4

* St Elizabeth - 3

* Portland - 2

* St Thomas - 2

A total of 1,702 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 17.9%.

In the meantime, there were 110 more recoveries, increasing the total to 65,442.

Some 87 persons are in hospital with 19 being moderately ill, 16 severely ill and four critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 20,691 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.