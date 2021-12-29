Wed | Dec 29, 2021

Grants Pen residents mount fiery protest over police shooting

Angry residents of Grants Pen in St Andrew blocked a road in the community on December 29, 2021, to protest the fatal shooting of a man. He was killed in an alleged confrontation with cops the night before – Ian Allen photo.

Residents of Grants Pen in St Andrew this morning set fire to debris and used it to block a road to protest the shooting death of a man by the police in the community yesterday.

Music producer 29-year-old Mabreco Watson was killed in an alleged confrontation with cops last night.

The incident reportedly happened about 8 o'clock.

Residents have disputed claims that there was a shootout and are alleging that Watson was killed in cold blood.

His girlfriend told our news team that they were at home last night when they heard a noise in the yard.

She said Watson went to check and explosions were then heard.

