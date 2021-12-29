Grants Pen residents mount fiery protest over police shooting
Residents of Grants Pen in St Andrew this morning set fire to debris and used it to block a road to protest the shooting death of a man by the police in the community yesterday.
Music producer 29-year-old Mabreco Watson was killed in an alleged confrontation with cops last night.
The incident reportedly happened about 8 o'clock.
Residents have disputed claims that there was a shootout and are alleging that Watson was killed in cold blood.
His girlfriend told our news team that they were at home last night when they heard a noise in the yard.
She said Watson went to check and explosions were then heard.
