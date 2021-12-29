Grants Pen residents mount fiery protest over police shooting

Residents of Grants Pen in St Andrew this morning set fire to debris and used it to block a road to protest the shooting death of a man by the police in the community yesterday.

Music producer 29-year-old Mabreco Watson was killed in an alleged confrontation with cops last night.

The incident reportedly happened about 8 o'clock.

Residents have disputed claims that there was a shootout and are alleging that Watson was killed in cold blood.

His girlfriend told our news team that they were at home last night when they heard a noise in the yard.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She said Watson went to check and explosions were then heard.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.