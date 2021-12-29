Man charged for shooting three people at Bull Bay wholesale

The police have charged a man for shooting three people at a wholesale in 9 Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew in March.

He is 21-year-old Raheem Whittingham of Julian Road in Waltham Park, St Andrew.

Whittingham was charged on Monday with three counts of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Reports from the Elletson Road Criminal Investigations Branch are that about 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, Whittingham allegedly went to the wholesale and opened gunfire, injuring three men.

The men were treated at hospital for their injuries.

Investigations led to Whittingham's apprehension.

He was placed on an identification parade on Friday, December 24 during which he was pointed out.

He was subsequently charged on Monday, December 27.

His court date is being finalised.

