Man shot and killed at Sam Sharpe Square Scotiabank

A man who attempted to carry out an early morning robbery inside the Scotiabank located at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St James was shot and killed by a security guard.

The deceased is yet to be identified by the police.

It is reported that about 8:45 a.m., the man, who was armed with a knife, forced his way inside the bank as it opened for business and jumped across the counter.

It is further reported that he then held the knife to the neck of a teller and demanded money.

During the incident, the bank's security alarm was triggered, alerting the security company.

The man subsequently attempted to escape on foot but was cornered at the entrance and he ran back inside the bank.

He was chased and he allegedly attacked the bank's security team and was shot.

The injured man was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he died while being treated.

