Missing Hanover university student Chaleen Evans found

Missing Hanover university student Chaleen Evans has been found.

Evans was discovered by a search team on a beach property in Hopewell in the parish today and was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

Her condition is not known at this time, but family members say she is being treated by doctors.

The 27-year-old woman disappeared in bushes on the outskirts of the upscale Orchard Gardens community in Hopewell on Saturday, hours after visiting the father of her child.

Previously, family members told The Gleaner that Evans suffers from depression.

