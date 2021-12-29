Police make breakthrough in Red Stripe liquor theft

Senior Investigators from the St Andrew South Division have made a major breakthrough in the theft of approximately $8 million worth of liquor from the Red Stripe brewery on Spanish Town Road in St Andrew on Sunday.

The police say between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m., four men allegedly entered the premises, gained access to the warehouse, tied up a security guard who was on duty and stole 1,440 cases of Red Stripe beer and Dragon Stout.

On Monday, the police seized a blue and yellow Freightliner truck, one of two vehicles reportedly involved in the robbery.

The truck was seized along Metcalfe Road in Kingston.

The police say further operations led to 100 crates of beer being recovered at Ebenezer Avenue, New Haven, Kingston 19 and an additional 600 cases of Red Stripe beer being recovered at Bond Street in the Kingston West division.

One man is now in custody.

In the meantime, the St Andrew South Police have identified 40-year-old, Christopher Rose of 4th Street, Greenwich Town, as a person of interest.

Rose or anyone knowing him is being asked to contact detectives at the Hunts Bay Police Station at (876) 923-7111 or Crime Stop at 311.

