Sangster International completes ‘memorable’ departure retail shopping area for holidays

Transport Minister Robert Montague says aspects of the multimillion-dollar master expansion programme being undertaken at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) in Montego Bay, St James, specifically expansion and improvement of the retail shopping space, will come on stream before the end of 2021.

Montague, who toured the airport on Thursday, December 16, to view the upgrading works, said sections of the expanded departures retail area, which will feature increased circulation space and an improved retail experience for passengers, will be ready for public use for the busy holiday travel period.

The departure retail area will offer additional seating, improved natural lighting, entertainment, and exciting retail offerings that will create a memorable experience for passengers to enjoy their last moments in Jamaica.

“You will see a lot of the changes that will come in by Friday of next week (December 24), especially for those departing. We’ll have more shops, and it will be a lot more comfortable for persons who are departing our shores. We’re going to give them the last bit of Jamaica before they leave,” he said.

The projects, under the master plan, represent an investment of approximately US$100 million.

Aspects of the master development plan include the expansion and redevelopment of SIA’s retail programme, which commenced in March 2020, with the US$12-million construction of 2,700 square metres of newly built retail space, including a 12-metre-high rotunda double-height space, with a floor-to-ceiling curtain wall.

A WELCOME UPGRADE

Montague said he is pleased with the quality of work undertaken by the contractors, noting that the over 8,000 employees at the airport have welcomed the upgrading.

“I am satisfied with the quality of the work. The supervising engineers, the contractors and the management team here are doing an excellent job of world-class standard, and we should all be proud, in Jamaica, that our own people can be doing such high-class work,” he said

“This investment into the airport system is one of our masterpieces within the ministry and within the Government. It will make traffic for persons much easier, and it will inject a lot of funds within the general St James economy,” the transport minister added.

Chief executive officer of MBJ Airports Limited, operator of SIA, Shane Munroe, indicated that the company is committed to the development and operation of the airport to the highest standards.

He anticipates that the departure area expansion project will be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

“The departures expansion started last year during the COVID period. We executed these works, taking advantage of the downtime to start this project. We are opening up some of that to the public before the end of the year, during December, and the project will be completed the first quarter of next year,” he said.

Meanwhile, Munroe indicated that the airport is prepared for the increased traffic expected for the winter tourist season, which started on December 15.

“Traffic is looking encouraging for December and certainly, we look forward to accommodating our guests to the island of Jamaica,’” he said.

Other aspects the master expansion plan include the extension and modernisation of the terminal building and additional aircraft parking space.

The airport is also investing in a solar project, which has seen the installation of a one-megawatt solar photovoltaic (PV) system to power the airport facility. The second phase of the project will feature the installation of a two-megawatt solar PV system, which is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2022.