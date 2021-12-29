Theanna Burnett eager to join Reggae Girlz squad

Eighteen-year-old Theanna Burnett is eagerly anticipating taking the field at the Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, UWI, Mona, from January 3-8, when she displays her skills with the hope they are good enough to make the Reggae Girlz team.

Burnett, who was born in the United States to Jamaican parents, Theophilus and Clarissa Burnett, says she is “beyond excited” to get the opportunity to try for a part on the national team.

“Of course, that comes with nerves also but overall, I’m filled with anticipation and I can’t wait to get started,” she said.

As far as Burnett is concerned, she is Jamaican in every way that counts as she says she feels “very connected”.

“Both my parents were born and raised in Jamaica, which forced me to grow up within a Jamaican culture. This includes being comfortable and falling in love with the language, food, and music. Having travelled to Jamaica on many occasions has made it feel like a second home to me,” she shared.

She says making the cut would mean everything to her – and would make her the first ‘Jamerican’ in her family to have the privilege of representing the island, while enjoying the sport she is so passionate about on a bigger stage.

FATHER INTRODUCED HER TO FOOTBALL

Burnett, who is tall and athletic and could have chosen any other sport, admits that her father was the one who introduced her to football and steered her towards the sport. However, once in it, her father’s job was done as she says it turned into a huge passion for her, to the point where she lost interest in other sports.

“Not only that but football has allowed me the ability to play for numerous clubs and travel throughout many US states,” she opined.

She draws inspiration from her father, who played daCosta Cup football for Clarendon College and captained the 1983/84 team when they went for the Ben Francis Cup against Cornwall College. He also played at the semi-pro level in the USA.

“From a young age I’ve looked at my father’s football career and have wanted to become as legendary as he was. His work ethic, passion and overall want to be the best he can be, has always been inspirational to me,” she gushed about her father.

When it comes to family support, Burnett describes it as “amazing”, beginning from the early days of her venture into the sport.

“My parents always made sure I was at practice and games on time, travelled with me to far tournaments, made sure I knew they believed in me and encouraged me that the work I was putting in would pay off. My five siblings would always cheer me on at games and fill in when my parents couldn’t. This support is what has gotten me to this national try-out and what has also gotten me to my commitment at a division one school here in the US,” she informed.

Born and raised in Atlanta, Anna (as she is fondly called) joined her first football club at age eight. Since then she has played for several other clubs, played high school football, even at one point playing in the Jamaica Women’s Premier League.

Looking ahead, she says her ultimate goal is to play professional football either in the US or overseas.

“Being able to play and represent Jamaica would not only give me pride, but it would also give me the experience to become an even better footballer,” she shared.