10-year-old girl killed in home attack on Kingston family

Senior detectives are now investigating the shooting death of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell who was killed by unknown assailants early this morning.

The police report that about 2:50 a.m., Jezariah and her relatives were asleep at a premises on Wildman Street in Kingston when a relative reportedly smelt gasoline and heard strange sounds on the roof.

It is further reported that he went to investigate and was pounced upon by intruders, who reportedly attempted to gain entry to the house while firing at the occupants.

When the gunfire subsided, it was discovered that Jezariah, who is from Fleet Street and was a student at Holy Family Primary & Infant School, was shot.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are appealing to members of the community or anyone with information regarding the shooting death of Jezariah Tyrell to come forward.

