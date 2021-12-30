365 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

One more COVID-19 fatality has been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 2,470.

The deceased is a 50-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew who died on December 28.

Meanwhile, there were 365 new cases with ages ranging from four days to 88 years, pushing the total to 93,591.

Of the new cases, 202 are women and 163 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 293

* St James - 25

* St Catherine - 21

* Portland - 6

* St Mary - 5

* Clarendon - 5

* Manchester - 4

* St Thomas - 3

* Westmoreland - 2

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Trelawny - 0

* St Ann - 0

* Hanover - 0

A total of 1,290 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 32.5%.

In the meantime, there were 66 more recoveries, increasing the total to 65,508.

Some 97 persons are in hospital with 20 being moderately ill, 14 severely ill and two critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 20,687 are at home.

