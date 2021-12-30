Annual New Year’s Eve fireworks cancelled

The Urban Development Corporation (UDC) has advised that there will be no staging of its signature New Year’s Eve events: Fireworks on the Waterfront and Fireworks on the Bay.

The annual Fireworks on the Waterfront and Fireworks on the Bay, hosted respectively by the UDC and its subsidiary, St Ann Development Company (SADCo), have become a tradition for many families across Jamaica to usher in the New Year. Over the years, in excess of 300,000 have gathered along the Kingston Waterfront and Ocho Rios Bay Beach to witness the island’s most stellar fireworks displays. These events have been the UDC’s gift to the nation and its way of celebrating continued national development.

“UDC is cognisant of the physical distancing and public-gathering guidelines in place for public safety and supports the Government of Jamaica’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19,” the state agency said.

“The corporation thanks the Jamaican public, sponsors and other stakeholders who have consistently supported Fireworks over the years and looks forward to the return of these well-loved events in the future.”