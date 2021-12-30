Bridgeport Primary School students get tech boost from NCB Grant-a-Wish Programme

Emotions ran high at Bridgeport Primary School as Nadeen Matthews Blair, CEO of the NCB Foundation, surprised students at her alma mater with devices valued at $250,000.

As part of her ‘Director’s Pick’ for the NCB Grant-a-Wish Programme, Matthews Blair handed over 10 devices – eight tablets and two 12-inch laptops – on Thursday, December 9.

Her visit sparked a nostalgic trip as she walked the quaint campus with her daughters Nyla and Lyan, husband Mark and her parents.

“It feels so good to come back and be able to show my daughters where I came from and give back to the institution that played a fundamental role in my life,” expressed Matthews Blair.

A STRONG FOUNDATION

“I still remember all of my teachers, from here, who poured a lot into me, set a strong foundation and, of course, the love and support of my parents. These people are to whom I attribute my success.”

Bridgeport Primary School houses over 800 students between the ages of six and 12. Since the pandemic, parents and teachers have grappled with acquiring devices for students to participate in online classes.

“We were able to get some devices from the Government, but not all students could get. We have witnessed siblings sharing one phone for multiple online classes, as well as a decrease in the attendance of our students online,” said acting principal Sandra Brown. “It has been very hard, and I know the students will be very appreciative of receiving this gift from the NCB Foundation.”

The students listened attentively as Matthews Blair reminded them to never to give up when things get hard.

WORK HARD

“There are going to be tough days and then going to be ‘bright spark’ days. Greatness comes from overcoming the many difficulties in life. You are stronger than you think you are, and never forget that you are a winner,” said Matthews Blair.

She also said that they had the tools to reach their true potential.

“Many of the winners you know and your favourite athletes have three common traits – they work hard, they are determined, and the other thing is they believe in themselves. They all set big goals for themselves and lean on their faith,” Matthews Blair said. “I want you to remember that they have hard days, too, but they win because they press ahead and work through the bad times until the good times come again.”

As each student collected their new electronic devices, Matthews Blair charged them to repeat: “I am a winner.”