Corporate Hands | BGLC gives to Justices of the Peace Association

The Betting Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) provided a donation to the Justices of the Peace Association of Jamaica to support its initiative to provide Christmas care packages for the inmates of the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre. Steadman Fuller (left), custos rotulorum for Kingston, Sonia Fuller (second left), and Charmaine Lofters (second right), treasurer of the Justices of the Peace Association of Jamaica, received the donation from Vitus Evans, executive director, BGLC (right).