Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation gives KPH good cheer

Karen Richards (right), assistant vice-president, Investment Client Services, Sagicor Investments Jamaica, represented the Sagicor Foundation to make a presentation of goodies in recognition of the Yuletide season for the healthcare workers at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH). Dr Natalie Whylie (second left), senior medical officer at KPH, received the items on behalf of the team. Sharing in the photo as well are Megan Tapper (second right), 2022 Sagicor Sigma Run patron; KPH’s acting deputy matron, Michelle Roper Carty (left); and Eccleston Mais, registered nurse isolation unit. KPH will be the main beneficiary of the Sagicor Sigma Corporate Run scheduled for February 2022.