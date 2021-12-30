Corporate Hands | SVF assists KPH with renovation

Anesthetic and ICU Consultant Dr Marsha Chong (right) shows Director of the Supreme Ventures Foundation Heather Goldson the staff facilities at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH). The Supreme Ventures Foundation has donated approximately $13 million to renovate and improve the functionality of the main doctors’ lounges at the KPH. The largest allocations will go towards refurbishing the Anaesthesia Area and the Nurse’s Lounge at $4 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The foundation hopes to not only support the provision of better working conditions, but also boost morale among staff at the hospital.