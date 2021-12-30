Doctor’s Cave celebrates nurses amid COVID fight

WESTERN BUREAU:

While grappling with the displacement of the physical structure of the hospital in which they serve, nurses at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay, St James, have been lauded for rising to the occasion in providing excellent service to the nation.

Last Wednesday, the world-famous Doctor’s Cave Bathing Club and its partners recognised over 540 of them attached to the public health system in the city, selecting 25 from the lot for special recognition during a ceremony on the beach.

“This hard-working nursing team contributed significantly towards the successes we have had in the last 20 months that we have had to contend with COVID-19,” director of nursing at the facility, Matron Gillian Ledgister, told the gathering, which included sponsors such as Rainforest Caribbean, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited, Fontana Pharmacy, DLE Café and Pier One.

A fraction of the nurses who gave sterling contribution to the medical facility was in attendance at the event that the matron described as “truly inspiring and deeply appreciated”.

The select 25 nurses will receive as part of their prizes one-year free membership to the renowned Montego Bay attraction for themselves and their families.

Despite losing one of their colleagues to COVID-19, the nurses remained dedicated to the task, said Dr Derek Harvey, senior medical officer at the hospital.

In fact, Harvey spoke about the threat of another wave of the virus as he encouraged the medical staff to press on as true professionals.

“We are deeply grateful for the expression of love, because it is not just tokens, but it is the manner in which it is done and the expression given,” stated Harvey.

Doctor’s Cave’s initiative is one of a number of recognitions given to healthcare workers in the city of Montego Bay since the start of December. Earlier on Wednesday, Rainforest Caribbean awarded 58 doctors and nurses at the hospital.

The bathing club has been one of the biggest supporters of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, said Custos Conrad Pitkin, who also spoke at the event, adding that nursing has been a profession with high standards and a strong sense of public service for many years.

“They are always at the forefront, fight epidemics, pandemics and other physical discomfort, while providing high quality and respectful treatment and care to patients.”

He posited that it was not often that nurses receive the type of recognition that they truly deserve.

Pointing out that he was speaking on behalf of the citizens of St James, Pitkin said he was thrilled to be part of an occasion celebrating the dedication, selflessness, compassion and commitment, as these nurses continue to serve their country.

“Ongoing recognition of extraordinary care brings nurses back to the roots of their career, no matter how long they have been in practice,” said the St James custos.

Janet.silvera@gleanerjm.com